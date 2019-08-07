WATCH: El Paso victim loses nephew, speaks about shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – One victim chose to speak out Tuesday after being shot in the leg and losing his nephew in the El Paso Walmart shooting that killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen more.

The family assistance center opened up Tuesday where victims and families can get counseling and medical services. Along with physical care, therapy dogs are assisting.

One patient, who’s already on the long road to recovery, said he is grateful for the city’s ongoing support.

“I just feel grateful that I’m alive. He had the chance to kill me but he didn’t. I know that God’s with me…who could go against me,” Octavio Lizarde said.

Lizarde lost his nephew, Javier Rodriguez, in the shooting.

“I wanted to take him to the room where my manager was. I tried to pull him to where I was. He said what. I said come over here. He said where. I pulled him back with me. The shooter came. I guess he heard us. He shot him,” Lizarde said.

Javier died in front of him.

“It was a horrible image – and I hope nobody goes through it. It’s very painful and I just hope that my family and I get better emotionally,” he said said.

Lizarde was shot in his foot, shattering bone and damaging soft tissue. At least three surgeries are ahead of him.

His doctors say if they can save his foot, it will take many months before Lizarde can put weight on his leg.

“This pain will end. the only pain that won’t end is the emotional,” Lizard said.

Out of 26 victims brought to local medical centers, 15 are still receiving treatment.

