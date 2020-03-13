Live Now
President Trump is giving an update on the coronavirus situation in America
Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Waskom man to spend 28 years in prison after admitting role in 2017 Shreveport murder

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTAL) – A Waskom man will spend the next 28 years in prison after admitting his role in the death of a Shreveport man back in 2017.

Demarcus Dejuan Bradley, 29, of Waskom, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Caddo District Court to the shooting death of Markzalous Lewis, inside a residence on Catherine Street, in Shreveport.

Bradley was originally charged with second-degree murder, but ultimately pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

District Judge Charles Tutt sentenced him to 28 years at hard labor.

Lewis was shot with a shotgun by Bradley on July 27, 2017.

When located by Shreveport police, Bradley claimed he was made to shoot someone, but would not further elaborate.

A drop of blood on Bradley’s shirt was matched through DNA to Lewis.

To this day, the motive for the crime remains unknown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar