Waskom man to spend 28 years in prison after admitting role in 2017 Shreveport murder

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTAL) – A Waskom man will spend the next 28 years in prison after admitting his role in the death of a Shreveport man back in 2017.

Demarcus Dejuan Bradley, 29, of Waskom, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Caddo District Court to the shooting death of Markzalous Lewis, inside a residence on Catherine Street, in Shreveport.

Bradley was originally charged with second-degree murder, but ultimately pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

District Judge Charles Tutt sentenced him to 28 years at hard labor.

Lewis was shot with a shotgun by Bradley on July 27, 2017.

When located by Shreveport police, Bradley claimed he was made to shoot someone, but would not further elaborate.

A drop of blood on Bradley’s shirt was matched through DNA to Lewis.

To this day, the motive for the crime remains unknown.