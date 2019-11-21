Waskom couple indicted in death of 5-year-old from abuse

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people have been indicted in the death of a 5-year-old boy in Waskom.

Danielle Faulkner, the boy’s mother, was indicted Thursday by the Harrison County Grand Jury for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Larry Prudhomme, Faulkner’s boyfriend, was indicted for murder.

Both charges are first degree felonies punishable by 5-99 years or life in state prison if they are convicted.

The indictments spring from an incident on September 17 when Waskom EMS was called to a residence on American Plant Road in reference to a child having difficulty breathing.

While treating him the boy EMS noticed he was extremely bruised all over his body and notified the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office of their concerns.

During the course of their investigation, HCSO deputies obtained warrants on Faulkner and Prudhomme for Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Their bonds were each set at $1 million.

The child died September 20 at Ochsner- LSU in Shreveport as a result of his injuries.

Prudhomme and Faulkner remain incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail.