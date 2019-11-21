1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News Special Coverage of Trump Impeachment Inquiry FOX News Special Coverage of Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Waskom couple indicted in death of 5-year-old from abuse

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people have been indicted in the death of a 5-year-old boy in Waskom.

Danielle Faulkner, the boy’s mother, was indicted Thursday by the Harrison County Grand Jury for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Larry Prudhomme, Faulkner’s boyfriend, was indicted for murder.

Both charges are first degree felonies punishable by 5-99 years or life in state prison if they are convicted.

The indictments spring from an incident on September 17 when Waskom EMS was called to a residence on American Plant Road in reference to a child having difficulty breathing.

While treating him the boy EMS noticed he was extremely bruised all over his body and notified the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office of their concerns.

During the course of their investigation, HCSO deputies obtained warrants on Faulkner and Prudhomme for Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Their bonds were each set at $1 million.

The child died September 20 at Ochsner- LSU in Shreveport as a result of his injuries.

Prudhomme and Faulkner remain incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC