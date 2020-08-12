Volleyball is back in East Texas; Henderson ISD taking steps to keep everyone safe

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With school back in session, sports are back too.

Before the Friday Night Lights turn on, volleyball is the first UIL sport in competition again in East Texas.

Tuesday night, the Lady Lions of Henderson faced the Lady Eagles of Harmony. This season is going to look different because of COVID-19.

“The kids have been shelled up for so long when we opened our summer workouts, we had more numbers than we’ve ever had,” says head varsity coach, Cal Goss.

Goss admires how hard his team fought through adversity.

“We haven’t had issues with social distancing , wearing masks or getting donations for water. Or keeping our social distancing or whatever it is.”

The Henderson ISD Athletic Director isn’t just focused on the kids safety, but also on the spectators.

“Fans will come in, we’re going to check their temperature, just like we do with our students. They’re going to be required to have a mask on. We’re going to make sure they have social distancing. By UIL rule, it’s half capacity at any event,” says Phil Castles, Henderson Athletic Director.

The stands are looking different too. Parents and other spectators are social distancing to keep themselves safe while watching their children play.

“We have to stay on our p’s and q’s, so we don’t get shut down again, that’s the last thing we want,” says Goss.

Henderson, however, fell to Harmony 3-0 Tuesday evening.

