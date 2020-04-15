Visitation services set for Henry Lewis of Canton, an East Texas institution

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has lost an institution.

Henry Lewis, who built Lewis Chevrolet from the ground up and was the dealership’s only salesman the entire time he owned it, died Monday in Canton.

He was 79.

Lewis was famous through East Texas – and beyond – for the tagline he uttered in every one of his commercials: “I’ll meet you at 2 in the morning if I know you’re comin’.”

Countless customers over the decades have testified that Lewis was as good as his word and had, indeed, met them at 2 a.m.

Lewis also gave out his home phone number in commercials, and he boosted Canton Trade Days whenever he could.

He sold the dealership after more than 50 years.

He also owned Timeless Treasures, an antiques and home decor shop in Canton, had served as Canton’s mayor and a Canton ISD school board trustee, and had been named Van Zandt County’s outstanding citizen.

He also wrote a book, called “Savvy Papa’s Sketches,” which is a collection of his wit and wisdom.

Henry Clint Lewis was born March 7, 1941, in Eustace to Woodrow Waymon Lewis and Geraldine McLauchlin Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Sloan Lewis; Daughter, Martha Jane & Michael Wallace; Daughter, Catherine & Bryan Irwin; Daughter-in-Law, Lee Lewis; Grandchildren: Mary Catherine Wallace, William Henry Wallace; Sarabeth Jane Wallace, Sloan Bryan Irwin, Lewis Paul Irwin, Marilee Lewis and Burke Warren Lewis II; Sister, Janelle & Charles Seabourne; Brother, Darrell & Karen Lewis; Brother, Harold Lewis; Sister, Judy & Dale Groom; Brother, Donald Gene Lewis; and Sister-in-Law, Linda Lewis.

A drive-thru visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the front carport of Eubank Funeral Home in Canton. Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicles as they drive by and pay their condolences to the family.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date at which time flowers may be sent.

Donations may be to the Canton Church of Christ or Canton High School Henry Lewis Scholarship Fund.