Vince Young to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All-time great college quarterback Vince Young will take his deserved place in the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday as part of the 2019 class.

The former Texas Longhorn becomes the 19th Longhorns player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Head coach Mack Brown was inducted last year as part of the 2018 class.

Young was a complete college football trendsetter becoming the first player in FBS history with more than 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single-season. He led the Longhorns to the 2005 National Championship scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Rose Bowl against USC with 19 seconds remaining in the game.

His former Texas teammates shared their thoughts on this career accomplishment in a tweet published by Texas football Monday.

“We love you. We appreciate you. Congratulations and welcome to the club,” Mack Brown said in the video.

Here are a few Longhorns who are just as excited as we are.

“You deserve it. You’re one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback, in college football history,” former Longhorns defensive end Brian Orakpo said.

Young will join 12 other players in the 2019 class.

2019 College Football Hall of Fame class