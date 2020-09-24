Video shows high-speed chase of motorcyclist through Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – New video released Thursday shows a high-speed motorcycle chase through Smith County.

The chase happened around 7 a.m. Monday and was sparked by a traffic stop.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas White, 49, took off, reaching high speeds, swerving through traffic, and even blowing through red lights.

During the chase, White lost control of his motorcycle, collided with a curb, and crashed into some nearby trees.

White is facing felony charges for the high-speed chase, along with warrants of theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

