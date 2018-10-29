VIDEO: Pandas frolic in fresh snow
HARBIN, China - The first "snow day" of the season delighted pandas living at a ski resort in China.
Two pandas played in their snow-covered enclosure in northeast China.
Saturday night brought the first snow of the season in this region.
Sunday morning, the pandas named Sijia and Youyou rushed outside to have fun.
They rolled over and slid in the snow, knocking a red ball around with their paws.
Later, they enjoyed hearty servings of bamboo.
A keeper at the panda house said pandas get curious when snow covers the ground and creates a soft blanket.
It also hides the smells they are used to sniffing.
Sijia is a 12-year-old female panda, while her playmate Youyou is a ten-year-old male.
