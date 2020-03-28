Veterans can attend virtual events for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day is March 29, but, as with so much else, organizers have canceled many events due to the spread of COVID-19.

But, to ensure that these veterans and their sacrifices are not lost admid the pandemic, the Veterans Administration is making many of these events and commemorations available “virtually,” or online.

On VA social media:

The VA has created a Facebook frame for Vietnam War Veterans. Those with a Facebook account can download a frame here to place a picture and show their pride for serving. The frame shows the Vietnam War Veteran day pin and the text “Proud Vietnam War Veteran.”

Anyone who wants to show appreciation for Vietnam War Veterans can download an additional frame here. The frame shows the Vietnam War Commemoration logo and the text “I support Vietnam War Veterans.”





The VA will also release two short videos on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund will host an online commemoration March 29 with a live webcast and messages of thanks on its Facebook page.

Record a short video and upload it by Friday, March 27, and then watch the event online on March 29 at noon. Veterans can also leave a written message at www.vvmf.org/WelcomeHome.

Vietnam Veterans of America

Vietnam Veterans of America, or VVA, wants to see photos, poems, artwork and music on their Facebook page March 27. The comment with the most “Likes” will win a prize from the national office.

On March 29, Vietnam Veterans can share their service photos on the VVA Facebook page as the nation remembers heroes for their service and sacrifice.

Vietnam Veterans can share their favorite C-Ration recipe or meal on the VVA Facebook page March 30. The winner with the most “Likes” will win a prize from the national office.

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Veterans of Foreign Wars will have a virtual event March 29 on their Facebook page. They encourage people to share appreciation for Vietnam Veterans on that day.

Memorial unveiling

The National POW/MIA Monument to those from the Vietnam War unveiling is now virtual. Ralph Galati, former prisoner of war in the Hanoi Hilton, will be a featured speaker at the online event. The event is noon March 29 on the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial Facebook page.

Vietnam War Veterans pin

Living U.S. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin.

The Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin has become “a lasting memento of the Nation’s thanks.” Living U.S. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin.

Normally, these lapel pins are presented during a dignified, public ceremony to individual Vietnam Veterans. However, given the global pandemic, most commemorative events have been postponed, while others have been rescheduled for next year.

As a unique alternative during this challenging period, The Vietnam War Commemoration is encouraging Vietnam Veterans to submit a request for their lapel pin via email at whs.vnwar50th_events@mail.mil. At the earliest opportunity, Veterans will receive a lapel pin in the mail.

The commemoration is also asking Veterans to share videos, photos and message on their Facebook page, Twitter feed, and Instagram.

Team RWB Vietnam War Veterans Day Challenge

In recognition of all who served in the Vietnam War, Team RWB is offering a virtual Vietnam War Veterans Day Workout of the Day (WOD). The challenge includes exercises like squats, push ups, and a run or walk. Veterans can complete the challenge at home on their own schedule, at their own pace, alone or with a partner. Team RWB asks participants to give it their all and to pause, remembering those who served and sacrificed.

Access the challenge through the Team RWB App or at online.