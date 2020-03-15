Vatican cancels public participation in pope’s Easter events

Police officers wearing masks patrol an empty St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in the privacy of his library as the Vatican implemented Italy’s drastic coronavirus lockdown measures, barring the general public from St. Peter’s Square and taking precautions to limit the spread of infections in the tiny city state.For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (KETK) – The Vatican has announced that it is cancelling public participation in Pope Francis’ celebration of Holy Week and Easter events.

An announcement on the Prefecture of the Papal Household’s website said the Vatican is taking the step “because of the current global public health emergency” due to the spread of COVID-19.

“(A)ll the Liturgical Celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful,” the announcement said.

The Vatican News Agency also tweeted out the announcement.

The Vatican announces that #PopeFrancis' Holy Week liturgical celebrations will take place without the physical presence of the faithful, in an attempt to contain the spread of the Covid-19 #coronavirus.https://t.co/RdiE6eZt1k — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) March 15, 2020

Italy has been hit particularly hard by the virus. To date, the country has confirmed more than 21,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,441 deaths. The nation is in lockdown, with travel to and from tightly restricted and increasing numbers of airlines and cruise lines canceling serive to the country.

Vatican City is an independent city-state set in the heart of Rome. It has followed Italy’s lead and taken drastic measures to contain the virus after one person in Vatican City was infected, another who attended a Vatican conference tested positive, and five people were placed on precautionary quarantine.

Pope Francis has begun livestreaming his addresses rather than addressing the familiar crowds in St. Peter’s Square. The Vatican Library and Vatican Museums have closed their doors to visitors. Police have barred entry to St. Peter’s Square to anyone but individuals seeking to pray.

According to Vatican media, the office of the papal household has informed people that “until April 12 the General Audiences and the Angelus presided over by the Holy Father will be available only in live streaming on the official Vatican News website.”

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday on April 5, with tradition calling for an outdoor Mass in the square also on that day, when faithful clutch palm fronds and olive branches.

The Vatican said the faithful will be able to follow the ceremonies on TV, radio and through online media.