Van Zandt County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick has announced four new cses of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in his county.

The new cases are classified as community spread, and all four patients are currently isolating at home, according to the judge.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 22.

Health officials urge residents to continue follow health and hygiene guidelines:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer made of at least 60% isopropyl alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing – keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other individuals, and avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.

If you are sick or believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home.

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue into the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and devices using cleaning items that contain bleach.

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days or are experiencing symptoms – fever, cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea – contact your health care provider or 2-1-1 for a testing location.

Call your provider or emergency clinic before arriving to lessen the chance of community spread.