Van Zandt County reports 2 more cases, brings total to 5

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Van Zandt County has reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to five.

County Judge Don Kirkpatrick reported the new cases in an official letter.

One of the new patients was exposed due to possible community spread, Kirkpatrick wrote. The other was exposed through contact with person who had the virus.

Both patients are in home isolation.

This brings the count of COVID-19 cases in East Texas to 192. Eight people have died. See the county-by-county count here.

“The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from local officials and health officials,” Kirkpatrick wrote. “The best way to keep yourself and your family safe is to use social distancing of at least 6 feet, wash your hands often, cover your cough and STAY HOME unless you have to leave for essential items like groceries, medication or to seek medical care.

“If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your health care provider.

“If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.”