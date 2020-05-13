UPDATE: 14-year-old Van Zandt teenager found safe, suspects arrested on kidnapping charges

UPDATE (5/14, 9:45 P.M.) – Willow Sirmans was located in Louisville, Kentucky, according to Matthew DeSarno Special Agent in Charge with the FBI Dallas field office. Officials also said they arrested Walker and Odom on felony kidnapping charges.

Willow is being checked out by medical professionals and Walker and Odom are in custody awaiting extradiction back to East Texas.

UPDATE (5/14, 5:00 A.M.) – The Van Zandt County Sheriffs Office released via Facebook that Austen Walker is thought to be driving a white 2012 Toyota Camry with a Texas License Plate LGH 9294. The car belongs to Courtney Odum who has been named as a second person of interest in this investigation.

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old teenage runaway who the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the for public’s help in finding her.

Willow Sirmans went missing from her home early Tuesday morning and is believed to have left with Austen Walker, 21 after telling a friend.

“That’s one of the things we see at the center is a lot of child to child disclosure. That’s when they tell their friends because they’re not comfortable telling an adult,” said Rubyth Renteria, with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County.

Willow is a freshman at Grand Saline High School who celebrated her birthday just last week. She stands three feet tall, weighing 75 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Willow also has braces.

Walker is 5’9″, weighs 140 pounds, brown hair, and green eyes. He also has a tattoo on both arms and a scar on his right arm.

Authorities have been in contact with federal law enforcement and have warned that anyone assisting Willow could face prosecution for harboring a runaway.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Sirmans is encouraged to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.