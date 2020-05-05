Van Zandt County authorities file charges after mother allegedly leaves 4YO with disabilities at Lake Holbrook

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Van Zandt County authorities have filed charges against a mother after she allegedly left her 4-year-old child with disabilities at an area lake.

Van Zandt County deputies were called Monday evening to the 10000 block of FM 1651 in the Whitton community on a report of a child who had wandered off from a residence.

Deputies immediately began searching the area for the child and requested assistance from the Whitton Volunteer Fire Department, Canton Police Department, Van Zandt County Constables Office, Pct. 4, Van Zandt County Precinct Watch Program and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The investigation revealed that the mother had allegedly left the child at Lake Holbrook while she and her other children had been visiting.

The child was found by Wood County residents who notified the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was released to Texas Child Protective Services, who then placed the child with grandparents.

Felony criminal charges were filed against the mother of the child.