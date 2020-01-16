Van man sentenced to 5 years for 3rd drunk driving conviction

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Robbin Dean Myers, 44, of Van was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in Upshur County to the third-degree felony of driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions.

Myers was arrested on Hwy 155 near Pritchett in Upshur County on February 9, 2019, after a DPS trooper responded to reports from other drivers of a man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. The vehicle was pulling a 30-foot gooseneck trailer, and both truck and trailer were obstructing traffic.

Bystanders had blocked Myers’ tires after discovering that his vehicle was still in gear.

When the trooper and paramedic were finally able to wake Myers, he thought he was in Van.

A search of his vehicle revealed an open can of beer.

Myers was arrested, and a forensic analysis of his blood revealed that his blood alcohol content was over three times the legal limit.

Myers had two prior convictions of DWI, resulting in the Upshur County charge being a third-degree felony.

He pleaded guilty minutes before his trial was set to begin..