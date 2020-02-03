Driver denies injury after truck flips in 1-vehicle crash near Van

Breaking News
VAN, Texas (KETK) DPS Troopers and the Van Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle accident Monday morning, where the driver walked away without injury.

According to the department, officials were called out to a one-vehicle accident in the 20000 black of Farm-to-Market Road 1253, in northwest Smith County shortly after 11 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they determined the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Officials say the driver was out of the vehicle when they arrived and denied any injury at the scene.

