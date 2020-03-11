Breaking News
UT Tyler postpones return from spring break, classes to resume online

UT Tyler postpones return from spring break, classes to resume online

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Classes at the University of Texas in Tyler have extended their spring break one extra week, due to rising coronavirus concerns.

Currently, students are on spring break with classes resuming on March 23. However, all classes will be held online through March 27.

Starting March 30, classes will resume on campus.

The university is encouraging students who remained on campus during spring break to return home until March 29 but will have access to the dining hall if they decide to stay.

They have given suggestions to stay healthy below:

  • Stay home if you are sick and seek medical attention
  • Stay home if you are sick and seek medical attention
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when coughing or sneezing
  • Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Avoid contact with others who are sick

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar