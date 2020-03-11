UT Tyler postpones return from spring break, classes to resume online

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Classes at the University of Texas in Tyler have extended their spring break one extra week, due to rising coronavirus concerns.

Currently, students are on spring break with classes resuming on March 23. However, all classes will be held online through March 27.

Starting March 30, classes will resume on campus.

The university is encouraging students who remained on campus during spring break to return home until March 29 but will have access to the dining hall if they decide to stay.

They have given suggestions to stay healthy below: