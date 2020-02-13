UT Tyler gets green light on Social Work degree program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The University of Texas at Tyler has announced their Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) degree program has been approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Looking to help address the growing need for social workers in our society, the program will be available in Fall of 2020, pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

“There is a critical shortage of social workers across the country, and particularly in our own East Texas region. As society grows and becomes more complex, so do the social issues with which it must deal. Social workers are an important part of a well-functioning society.” Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost

According to a 2018 report by the Texas Comptroller’s office, East Texas has a unique need for social workers because of our rural nature, aging population, economic challenge, along with a growing drug epidemic.

“East Texas organizations have expressed a strong need for a social work program in the region. We are listening and working closely with them to build programs that will impact East Texas,” said Dr. Neil Gray, UT Tyler College of Arts and Sciences dean. The Department of Social Sciences will deliver the program in both face-to-face and online formats. Students will learn such social work foundations as promoting human well-being and applying preventative and intervention methods to social problems at individual, group and community levels.

There are four primary areas for social work employment:

child, family and school

healthcare

mental health and substance abuse

social worker teaching

This will be the only BSW program offered by a public university within 50 miles of Tyler.

If you’d like more information, contact the Department of Social Sciences at 903-566-7418.