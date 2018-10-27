UT Tyler baseball received their national championship rings

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The UT Tyler Patriot baseball team had an epic run for a national championship back in May and Saturday they received their lifelong reward.

.@uttylerpatriots have made it official in left field. @uttylerbaseball unveiled their @NCAADII National Championship banner and got their rings. Story today on @ketk Live at 5. @FeverScoreboard pic.twitter.com/KcbAHJcJKJ — Garrett Sanders (@CowboyTD) October 27, 2018

The Patriots received an at-large bid after being knocked out of their conference tournament. The players were so sure they wouldn't make the tournament that they went back to their hometowns, some as far away as New York.

But the selection committee breathed new life into the Patriots season and they took advantage of it. They knocked out several ranked teams en route to a regional championship and then defeated several more in the Division III College World Series.

The way these guys played like they had nothing to lose... We always felt like we were going to leave with the trophy," said head coach Brent Porche.

Former Tyler Lee Red Raider Ben Romines agreed.

"Everyone just kind of played for each other, played for the school, played for the program, because they knew we wouldn't have this chance again. Sure enough we did it."

UT Tyler took down Texas Lutheran in the National Championship, sweeping the best two-out-of-three series.