UT Health looks to curb nursing shortage by offering “walk-in interviews” this month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Looking for a new job? Nurses, here’s the opportunity you’ve been waiting on..

During the month of September, UT Health East Texas is offering walk-in nursing interviews, with $10,000 sign-on bonuses for qualified candidates.

“Walk-in Thursdays” offer experienced RNs the opportunity to meet hiring managers on Thursdays through the end of September (Sept. 12, 19 and 26).

Offers may be made on the spot and qualified nurses are eligible for a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

Interested nurses who have at least six months of bedside care experience are invited to learn more by coming to the main lobby at the UT Health Tyler, 1000 Beckham Ave., between 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

“There is a nursing shortage across the nation and East Texas is seeing the effects just like everyone else. That’s why we’re proactively taking steps to connect with experienced nurses who are ready for a change to let them know about all the great things we have to offer at UT Health East Texas,” said Lisa Thurmon, director of talent acquisition.

“We offer a comprehensive health system within a small town atmosphere, flexible scheduling and a great and growing team.”