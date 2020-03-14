USDA grants Texas authority to allow schools closed due to coronavirus to provide meals

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted Texas a waiver from the federal school meal program to allow schools to continue to provide meals to students even if temporarily closed due to coronavirus.

The federal waiver would allow the Texas Department of Agriculture authority to grant schools the freedom on a case by case basis to provide meals on an individual basis while the school is closed. This is intended to curb the spread of coronavirus through social distancing while ensuring children continue to have access to school meals.

“Whether its Hurricane Harvey or coronavirus, if a school decides to shutdown, they need the flexibility to keep serving students the best way they see fit,” said Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller. “We’re here to support our schools so they can serve their students the best way they see fit. It’s all about common sense and local control.”

This waiver applies to schools that operate USD) child nutrition programs through the Texas Department of Agriculture, including the National School Lunch Program, and decide to close temporarily due to the coronavirus.

Meals served by closed schools starting March 14 are eligible for federal reimbursement

Under this authority, any school wishing to provide meals after closure must apply through TDA to serve meals.

“TDA is working closely with federal partners to provide program flexibilities from USDA that would allow schools to more easily and safely offer meals to students during a potential closure,” the agency said in a press release. “These flexibilities support schools and childcare centers who elect to continue meal service.”