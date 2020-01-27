USDA gives the green light to grow hemp in Texas

TEXAS (KETK) – The Texas Hemp Plan has officially been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The federal government’s green light is an important step forward for farmers who want to grow hemp for industrial and commercial purposes.

“This is a victory for Texas farmers. With USDA approval of our Texas Hemp Plan, we are one step closer to giving our ag producers access to this exciting new crop opportunity. It is still not legal to grow hemp – so don’t put those seeds in the ground just yet. We’ve got to get our rules approved and get our licensing program up and running, but the dominoes are dropping pretty quick. We’re almost there,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

Now that the plan is approved, a 30-day public comment period will follow which allows the rules to be changed or adopted. Once the rules take effect, the department can begin issuing licenses, which Miller hopes will happen by early 2020.

The program comes after Governor Abbott in June signed a bill passed by the 96th legislature legalizing the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp.