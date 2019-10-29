USDA announces the establishment of the U.S. Domestic Hemp Program

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue announced the establishment of the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program on Tuesday.

The program creates a regulatory framework around hemp production throughout the United States as required by the 2018 Farm Bill.

“At USDA, we are always excited when there are new economic opportunities for our farmers, and we hope the ability to grow hemp will pave the way for new products and markets,” said Secretary Perdue. “We have had teams operating with all hand-on-deck to develop a regulatory framework that meets Congressional intent while seeking to provide a fair, consistent, and science-based process for states, tribes, and individual producers who want to participate in this program.”

Back in June, Governor Abbott signed a bill allowing Texas farmers to grow hemp.

Federal changes through the 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp from the list of Schedule I substances, paving the way for states to form state-regulated industrial hemp programs.

“The hemp industry is rapidly growing and we need to ensure our farmers are able to participate. We hope this agricultural commodity will help boost rural communities now that there is a new viable crop option for our farmers,” Perry previously said in a statement when the bill passed the Senate.

The bill requires the Texas Department of Agriculture to submit a plan to the United States Department of Agriculture outlining the state’s plan for monitoring and regulating the production of hemp.

On Tuesday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller announced that the USDA has released the final rules for the program, which can be found HERE.

“This is the big leap forward we’ve all been waiting for,” said Commissioner Sid Miller. “I want to make it clear – it is still not yet legal to grow industrial hemp in Texas. But we are one step closer to allowing farmers to get this exciting new crop in the ground.”

Commissioner Miller expects the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to submit the plan for an industrial hemp program in 30 days or less. The USDA has up to sixty days to approve the plan.

Following the approval of the Texas plan, and the implementation of additional rules by TDA, a licensing plan for prospective hemp farmers is expected to move forward by early next year.

“Thank you to my friend, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue and his staff for getting these rules out sooner than expected. I know Secretary Perdue shares my vision that hemp is a great opportunity for our farmers and can give them the boost they need right now.”

Commissioner Miller has been a staunch supporter of legalizing industrial hemp for the positive economic benefit it can offer Texas farmers.

