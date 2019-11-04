UPDATE: Search ends for baby’s remains at Texarkana apartment complex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities have wrapped up their search for the body of a 5-week-old baby behind a Texarkana apartment complex, with no sign of remains.

Terrikah Lyn Hayes, 36, is facing charges in Temple in connection with the deaths of two other children, who were found with her and their surviving siblings in late September with no edible food or water. (Photo: Temple, Texas Police Department)

Authorities have been searching near the corner of 12th and Fannin streets, behind an apartment at The Oak at Rose Hill apartment complex since Monday morning, following up on information from the child’s mother that indicated the baby was buried there sometime in late 2013.

Haynes is believed to have moved from Texarkana to the Temple area around 2015.

According to Texarkana, Texas police, 36-year-old Terrikah Lyn Haynes is already facing charges in Temple in connection with the deaths of two other children, who were found with her and their surviving siblings in late September with no edible food or water.

An affidavit for Haynes’s arrest says she and the children were all locked inside a home with no electricity or running water. Haynes was taken into custody that day and charged with two felony counts of abandoning/endangering a child causing imminent danger of death or bodily injury.

Police say dogs were brought in recently and indicated possible remains. On Monday, they brought in sonar equipment to refine the search and began digging. As of early Monday afternoon, no remains had been found.

According to Texarkana Texas Police Department Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn, search crews are filling in the hole and unless additional information comes to light later, the search is over for now.