UPDATE: Oklahoma tornadoes kill 2, injure 29

A tornado ripped through a small town west of Oklahoma City late Saturday night, killing two people nd injuring at least 29 more.

On Sunday morning, rescue teams were still searching through the rubble in the town of El Reno.

Daytime aerial video reveals the extent of the damage.

The twister tore through an American Budget Value Inn and the the Skyview Estates mobile home park and tossed cars around like toys.

Part of the motel’s second story collapsed into a pile of debris.

There is no word on how many people were in the motel when the twister hit.

The two people killed were in the mobile home park, according to Mayor Matt White. Everyone at the motel was accounted for, but searchers were still going through the mobile home park. Many of the people living there are Hispanic and don’t speak English, which has complicated the rescue efforts, he said.

In addition to the two people who were killed, several people were taken to hospitals.

The 29 people who were injured were taken to hospitals, where some were undergoing surgery, the mayor said. Some of the injuries were deemed critical, White said.

The city has established a GoFundMe account to help affected families.

National Weather Service personnel were assessing the damage, but the agency gave the twister a preliminary EF-2 rating, which would mean it had wind speeds of 111-135 mph.

An apparent second tornado touched down in Sapulpa, a suburb of Tusla, and destroyed several buildings and downed trees and power lines there.

Sapulpa is 110 miles northeast of El Reno.

The Sapulpa Police Department said on its Facebook page that it hadn’t heard of any deaths and that only a few minor injuries had been reported.

The storm is the latest to hit the flood-weary central U.S. and dumped yet more rain in the region’s already bloated waterways. In Tulsa, Oklahoma’s second-largest city, authorities advised residents of some neighborhoods on Sunday to consider leaving for higher ground because the Arkansas River is stressing the city’s old levee system.

Downriver and about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa in Arkansas’ second-largest city, Fort Smith, authorities said Saturday that 100 to 200 people had already evacuated their homes due to flooding, which was expected to get worse in the coming days.