UPDATE: No evidence to suggest deceased Tarrant deputy was shot, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn announced Saturday that Sgt. Keith Shepherd had a medical emergency in the Tarrant County Jail employee parking lot, which led to his death.

Sheriff Waybourn said Sgt. Shepherd fell in the employee parking lot, injuring his head. It seems he was then able to climb back into his personal vehicle, where he was later found by fellow deputies who went to look for him when he didn’t return to duty.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office later found that Sgt. Shepherd had a pulmonary embolism and some blood clots that led to his death.

“Sgt. Shepherd was with us for a little over 18 years. He was a well respected leader in this organization, he’s a great father and a great husband and just an all around good man,” said Sheriff Waybourn.

Sgt. Shepherd’s body will now be transferred to a funeral home in Arlington on Saturday. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

On Saturday morning, Fort Worth police released new information saying, “Based on information learned at the scene and at the hospital, there is no evidence to suggest that Deputy Shepherd was shot; however, the official cause and manner of death will be determined by Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Investigators said Shepherd was found in his personal vehicle in the employee parking garage and that there was blood seen inside and outside the car.

The deputies reported Shepherd suffered significant head trauma and that they’d provided medical attention before he was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

Waybourn said during an impromptu news conference Friday night that they didn’t believe there is a threat to the public and that the Fort Worth Police Department would be conducting the investigation into the fatal incident.

“Fort Worth will be the lead investigation agency on what happened out here tonight. We’re confident it will unravel soon,” Waybourn said. “I don’t believe that the neighborhood is in danger. I don’t believe that right now. What I do think is that we’ve got to follow the facts until we understand what happened.”

