UPDATE: Nacogdoches escaped inmate back in custody

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) - Today at 1:34 pm, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office ended a manhunt that had been ongoing by affecting the arrest of a wanted fugitive for escape. Robin Copeland was arrested behind a residence on FM 95 North near Cr. 388 and 392.

The manhunt started on Thursday night around 7:00 pm, when Robin Copeland approached a residence in the area on foot. The resident called 911 and attempted to keep Copeland at the home until law enforcement arrived. However, Copeland fled on foot into a wooded area before deputies arrived. Deputies searched the area but Copeland was not located. Tracking dogs from TDCJ arrived and attempted to locate the suspect. The Sheriff’s Office deployed their drone, with FLIR along with other thermal imaging devices on the ground. A perimeter was formed and was maintained during the manhunt. A manhunt continued for Copeland till around 3:00 am this morning, but she was not located.

Deputies continued to maintain the perimeter around the search area thru the night. Around 7 am this morning another set of tracking dogs from TDCJ arrived at the location and another track was attempted on the suspect till noon today with no luck. A fixed wing aircraft from DPS was also used in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Deputies continued to keep the perimeter of the search zone in an effort to find Copeland. At 1:34 pm, a resident in the area observed the suspect inside of an abandoned vehicle behind her house. Deputies arrived within minutes and she was taken into custody.

Copeland has been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries sustained while running through the woods all night. She will then be transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail and booked in for Escape along with her other original charges.

Numerous man hours and resources were put into this manhunt, and we would like to thank all law enforcement agencies and our community for their assistance and diligence on this case.