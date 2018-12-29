United States Postal Service raises mailing product prices in the new year
Prices are effective near the end of January
In the new year, the United States Postal Service will be raising mailing product prices, effective January 27, 2019.
The Postal Regulatory Commission approved an increase of 3.9 percent for priority express mail and 5.9 percent for priority mail. This also includes a five cent increase for the forever stamp. The governors of the postal service believe that these new prices will keep the USPS competitive and provide much needed revenue for the company.
"That's everywhere you go whether it's gasoline, cars or houses. Everywhere you go things just go up, it's never going to be the same. Things are always changing so we just have to go with the program," said Winchester resident Ronald Johnson.
Click here for the complete list of price changes.
