United Airlines to lay off 100 employees in Houston

The United Airlines says it will lay off about 100 employees in Houston.

According to documents released Thursday by the Texas Workforce Commission, passenger accounting job functions will be given to an outside vendor.

A United spokeswoman said Friday the airline is providing job-search help. She says about 1,200 workers will remain in the downtown building to perform work in information technology, accounting and government affairs.

United has about 12,000 employees in Houston and at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The company is providing job-search help and layoffs are expected to begin early July.