Union Grove man arrested on drug, firearms charges

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Union Grove man is in jail on drug and firearm charges after a search of his home Thursday.

Cory Neal Pittman, 26, is in the Upshur County Jail on charges of:

2 counts of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance (1st degree felony)

Possession of Marijuana over 4 ounces (state jail felony)

3 counts of Possession of Stolen Firearm (state jail felony).

The Upshur County Sheriff Office’s Special Investigations Unitexecuted the warrant at 9955 Union Grove Road as the result of an ongoing investigation into the alleged sale of narcotics.

During the search, deputies found 42 grams of methamphetamine, 14 oz. of marijuana, 119 grams of ecstasy, 17 firearms and almost $3,000 in cash.

To date, three of the firearms have been confirmed stolen by serial number. The other weapons are still being investigated.

Deputies also found a two-way portable police radio with channels related to the Rusk County area. It has not been confirmed as stolen, but an investigation is ongoing.

Pittman is being held on bonds totaling $140,000.