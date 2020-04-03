Unemployment claims are up, but jobs are still available for East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The cost of COVID-19 grows every day, and today, the number of people filing for unemployment benefits set a new record at 6.6 million Americans.

While the number continues to increase, that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope for East Texans on the job hunt.

In fact, if you simply type the words ‘Jobs in East Texas’ into a search engine, you will find some recent results.

“You’ve heard about some of the local grocery stores chains like Brookshire’s hiring more people because people are going out less to eat, but they’re still needing to buy food,” said Tom Mullins, CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council.

They aren’t the only ones needing help. Stores like Kroger, Walgreens, and CVS are also beefing up their workforce to meet the demand.

On the other hand, delivery drivers are needed across East Texas too. Take your pick, is it Pizza Hut, Dominos, or Marco’s Pizza that strikes your fancy?

If the food industry isn’t interesting, there’s openings at Buckner Senior Living Community in Longview and Lufkin.

“So we have the positions like housekeepers and culinary, maintenance, nursing staff,” said Brian Robbins.

They say it’s important to keep those facilities fully staffed, especially in a time like today that is limiting visitors and has staff working around the clock.

“Our employees, in order for them to be at their best, we need to make sure we have all positions filled, so they’re not overworked, over-tasked,” said Robbins.

Workforce Solutions of East Texas is working hard to create a full list of all establishments hiring in our area.

“If I was a job seeker, I would be pursuing some of those opportunities to see if that would be a good fit for what they can do,” said Stephen Lynch, Area Operations Manager for Workforce Solutions of East Texas. “From a Workforce Solutions perspective, we want to put all the opportunities out there so a job seeker can make their decision about what’s best for them and their family.”

It’s a spark of hope for a better tomorrow.