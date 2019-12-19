Undercover operation lands 2 East Texas women, 9 others behind bars on prostitution charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nearly a dozen people, including two East Texas women, are facing prostitution charges following an undercover operation in Shreveport-Bossier.

On December 11 and 12, Louisiana State Police Troopers along with other members of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a two-day human trafficking detail.

The primary goal of this operation was to rescue human trafficking and child sex trafficking victims while identifying and arresting sex traffickers and child predators.

The following 11 people were arrested:

Soliciting of Prostitution:

Demarcus L. Metcalf of Shreveport, LA

Grant Michael Williams of Shreveport, LA

Kameron Montana Jeane of Gloster, LA

Joshua Shane Stewart of Bossier City, LA

Mark A. Hardy of Haughton, LA

Clay Lee Gordy of Montgomery, TX

Edwin Tremain Thomas of Shreveport, LA

Prostitution:

Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker of Shreveport, LA

Lamarcus L. Daniels of Shreveport, LA

Kasey D. May of Marshall, TX

Inciting Prostitution:

Talissie A. Williams of Marshall, TX

The Louisiana State Police maintains close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies within the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.

Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.