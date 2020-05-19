UIL working with state to allow school athletics to begin summer workouts on June 8

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The UIL says it is working with state officials to allow school athletic programs to begin limited summer workouts on June 8.

In an email to athletic directors and coaches, UIL Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Elza said the league is working with the state to formulate a plan that would allow school athletic programs to begin summer strength and conditioning.

“As soon as we have the details of that plan, we will release them to schools to allow time to plan and prepare for bringing students back to campus for these purposes,” Elza said in the email.

The email came one day after Governor Greg Abbott said in a press conference that youth sports camps, including overnight summer camps, can open on May 31, along with professional sports leagues, including baseball, golf, and football.

The governor said fans will not be allowed to attend any of these events.