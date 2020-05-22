UIL releases guidelines for summer strength, conditioning, marching band practice

AUSTIN, Texas KETK) – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released requirements and guidelines for its member schools to begin limited UIL summer strength and conditioning and marching band practice starting June 8, 2020 as restrictions due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic begin to be lifted across the state of Texas.

Information on guidelines for athletics and for music programs can be found on the UIL website.

Schools may use discretion when considering whether or not to offer in-person programs, and areas of the state facing COVID-19 related challenges should consult with local health officials to determine what additional restrictions, if any, should be added to these guidelines. Schools deciding to move forward with offering in-person activities are encouraged to do so carefully and with vigilance, ensuring safety requirements outlined in this approach are closely adhered to in order to mitigate risk.

The information provided and dates are subject to change based on COVID-19 related information. UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications to these guidelines.

“We are cautiously optimistic about beginning summer strength and conditioning programs and marching band practices that safely allow students to get back to working with their coaches and directors in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While we are eager to resume UIL activities, we must do so carefully, deliberately and with an understanding that major adjustments are needed to ensure safety. The requirements outline an approach designed to help schools mitigate risk while ensuring students are physically prepared to return to activities in the Fall, should state and federal guidelines allow.”

See the UIL website for more information and updates.