U.S. Honor Flag traveling to East Texas for funeral of deputy killed in line of duty

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Honor Flag will be present for the funeral Saturday of the Panola County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Click here to read more about The Honor Network & the U.S. Honor Flag.

Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Dickerson was shot during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning on a rural road near Carthage. The suspect in his shooting was captured about an hour later in Shreveport and is awaiting extradition back to East Texas.

The Honor Network says they are coordinating all funeral arrangements on behalf of the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and the Dickerson family, and that this will be the first Line of Duty Death funeral for the U.S. Honor Flag in 2020.

According to The Honor Network, funeral arrangements for Deputy Sheriff Chris Dickerson are as follows:

Visitation will be Friday, January 3 from 5:30-8:00 PM at the Carthage Civic Center.

The Funeral will be on Saturday, January 4 at 2:00 PM at the Carthage Civic Center, and burial will follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery.