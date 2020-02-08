U.S. citizen dies of coronavirus in China, is first reported American death from illness

In this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, photo, medical staff prepare beds at a temporary hospital which transformed from an exhibition center for accepting patients who diagnosed with the coronaviruses in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Ten more people were sickened with a new virus aboard one of two quarantined cruise ships with some 5,400 passengers and crew aboard, health officials in Japan said Thursday, as China reported 73 more deaths and announced that the first group of patients were expected to start taking a new antiviral drug. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING, China (KETK) – A U.S. citizen has died of the coronavirus in China, the U.S. embassy in Beijing has confirmed.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was 60 years old and died in Jinyantan Hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus’ outbreak.

It is apparently the first American death from the illness.

More than 700 people have died from coronavirus, mostly in China and almost all of them in and around Wuhan in central Hubei province, and tens of thousands of people have been infected in 27 countries and territories.

China alone has reported more than 30,000 cases of the illness

At least 12 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

China’s ruling Communist Party faces continuing anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago.

As countries around the world grapple with how to contain the virus and protect their citizens, Chinese state media is reporting that a new strain of coronavirus may have developed.