Tyson Foods joins battle against COVID-19 by expanding hunger relief efforts

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KETK) – Tyson Foods is expanding its hunger relief effort to help ensure that people affected by COVID-19 have access to food.

“Our role as America’s largest food company is critical,” the company said in a news release announcing the expansion. “We produce 1 in every 5 pounds of chicken, beef and pork in the U.S. and take our responsibility to provide protein to those in need seriously.

“In this unprecedented environment, every day, more of our friends and neighbors are depending on local food banks and community pantries to provide for their families. Tyson Foods is committed to addressing this need.”

The company has donated approximately 2.6 million lbs. of food since March 2, according to the release, and is preparing to donate an additional 1.5 million lbs.

“A total of four million pounds, or 16 million meals, are being donated by Tyson Foods to our team members, Feeding America food banks, community pantries near our operations and other hunger relief agencies,” the release said.

As part of this effort, the company will deliver nearly 500,000 lbs.of food to its plant locations “to support our hourly team members who are working hard to keep America and its communities fed,” the release said. “This will be an ongoing effort to ensure hunger relief needs are being met as conditions adjust and change.”

And because school closures have become a common occurrence across the country, impacting millions of students who depend on regular meals provided at school, the company said it is “working to ensure children have access to meals during extended school closings.”

For those who may be assisting the elderly or others with greater access to protein, find your Feeding America food bank here for additional resources.