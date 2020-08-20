Tyler’s Legacy High reports case of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD has announced a case of COVID-19 on the Legacy High School campus.

In a letter to school families, Tyler ISD and Tyler Legacy High say the case was identified at the start of the school day Wednesday.

Medical staff was notified and the person was removed from campus, the letter says.

The person is now quarantining at home, as required by Tyler ISD guidelines, and will be off campus for a minimum of 10 days, returning to school when symptoms have improved and they have been fever-free for 24 hours.

“Contact tracing has been completed and no direct exposure to others on campus has been identified,” the letter says.

All those who came into contact with the infected person have been isolated, the letter says.

“Per the guidelines, we are applying stricter social distancing for these classes and ensuring that they are not in contact with the rest of the students,” it says.

The district is requiring all students and staff to wear face coverings while inside campus buildings and during drop-off and pick-up times.