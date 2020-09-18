Tyler woman who voted from hospital bed dies after battle with cancer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Voting was so important to Lauren Perry Fisher that she cast her ballot in the March primary election from a hospital bed.

Sadly, Perry has died before getting to vote in the general election.

Perry, a retired University of Texas at Tyler professor, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, or brain tumor, in February and underwent surgery and treatment.

She was still in the hospital during the Texas primary on March 3.

But, as she told KETK at the time, she wasn’t about to let that silence her vote.

Passionate about such issues as health care and immigration, she requested an emergency ballot and voted from her bed.

Afterward, she proudly sported an “I Voted” sticker on her hospital gown.

“Had this not happened, I would not have had a voice so even like the most crazy week of my life I got to express my vote and it’s such an honor,” Perry said at the time. “We don’t know what a privilege that is, I think I’ve learned I can’t take anything for granted.”

Perry lost her battle with cancer Thursday, at age 57.

She leaves behind adaughter, Sarah, and many friends.

“As a professor she reached thousands of young people,” said Dr. Nancy Nichols, one of those friends. “She worked so hard to get young people to vote.”

Perhaps, Nichols mused, reminding East Texans of how determined Perry had been to vote and encouraging them by her example to do the same “could be her last contribution.”

The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Monday, October 5. For more information, go to VoteTexas.gov.