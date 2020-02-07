Tyler woman sentenced to federal prison for producing counterfeit immigration documents

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman has been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to produce and sell counterfeit immigration document..

Virginia Colis Rodriguez, 53, pleaded guilty on September 30, 2019, to conspiracy to produce and transfer false identification documents and was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison Friday by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

The court also ordered forfeiture of firearms and ammunition; a computer and three printers; $30,961.09 in currency and bank accounts; and two pieces of real property in Flint.

According to information presented in court, beginning in April 2009, Rodriguez conspired with others, including her husband, Jose Luis Marquez Rodriguez, to produce and sell fictitious U.S. identification documents to others. The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards.

Rodriguez admitted to being personally responsible for the transfer of over 25 false identification documents as part of this conspiracy.

Marquez Rodriguez will be sentenced later this month.

The defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on April 23, 2019.