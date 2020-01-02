Tyler woman found dead in submerged vehicle in Navarro County

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman died in a vehicle crash near Richland early New Year’s Day.

According to DPS, Pamela Coffman, 60 of Tyler, was found dead in a vehicle submerged in Richland Creek around 3:30 p.m. on the I-45 East service road.

The Corsicana Daily Sun reported that Coffman’s 2010 black Ford F-150 pickup was traveling south on the service road, which is a dead end road.

Ron Farmer, Corsicana Daily Sun

For an undetermined reason the pickup failed to stop at the end of the roadway, causing it to strike an embankment and vault into the water.

The accident remains under investigation.