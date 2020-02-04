Tyler woman arrested after confessing to shooting husband

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police say a woman has confessed to and been arrested for shooting her husband.

Police say they got a call Tuesday morning at about 7:44 a.m. from a woman saying her husband had been shot.

Officers went to 617 Maxwell and found 58 year old Allen Ferguson with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

The female resident, identified as Debbie Ann Bryant, 55, was contacted and later confessed to shooting her husband.

Bryant was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a $250,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation.