Tyler woman, 5 others charged in transnational money laundering scheme involving elder fraud

TYLER, Texas KETK) – A Tyler woman is among six individuals who have been arrested in connection to a federal indictment alleging money laundering violations.

A federal grand jury returned the two-count indictment on June 18 charging a money laundering conspiracy and operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business. The individuals charged include:

Jeremy Christopher Jones, 45, of Kansas City, Kansas;

John Arthur Fuss, 69, of Wartrace, Tennessee;

Perry Lewis Crenshaw, Jr., 26, of Pensacola, Florida;

Mary Elizabeth Booth, a/k/a Mary Beaman, 39, of Hammond, Louisiana;

Ronnie Duane Booth, 37, of Hammond, Louisiana; and

Tracey Lynn Brookshier, 51, of Tyler, Texas.

Jones, Beaman, Booth, and Brookshier were separately charged with operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business in the State of Texas.

Federal investigators say the defendants engaged in schemes from July 2012 to September 2019 that directly targeted or predominantly affected seniors. They allege that the schemes included impersonation of Social Security Administration and IRS/Treasury Department officials.

According to the indictment, the conspirators allegedly claimed to work at call centers and got money from victims by claiming either Social Security numbers had been suspended due to suspicious activity or that the victims owed back taxes.

The callers claimed that either situation could be rectified by a payment of some amount. Those payments allegedly went into accounts owned by the defendants.

The Justice Department said the scheme involved more than 4,000 victim who paid more than $3.2 million to the conspirators.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison on the money laundering conspiracy charge and up to 5 years on the charge of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.