‘Tyler Turns Pink’ filled downtown to raise money and awareness for breast cancer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler community members filled the downtown square to raise money and awareness for breast cancer for the 11th annual ‘Tyler Turns Pink’.

The event is run by the Tyler Firefighters Cancer Awareness and Relief Effort (C.A.R.E) who have raised more than $71,000 for local woman’s organizations.

In addition to woman’s organizations, more than $1,800 have been donated to national firefighter cancer organizations and more than $16,500 have been donated to Tyler firefighters current, retired, and their dependents battling cancer.

“This event we started back in 2008 when one of our member’s family members was diagnosed with breast cancer and through that, we decided to sell t-shirts and through those funds, we had a pretty good success and decided to continue that each year,” said Scott Dodgen, C.A.R.E President.

Throughout the night, people were encouraged to visit educational booths, donate blood, and participate in exercises.

Along with vendor booths, breast cancer survivors, including Robert E. Lee Vice Principal, Kristen Walls, shared their stories and how important it is to get mammograms.