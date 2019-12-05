Tyler teen sentenced to 10 years for April shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

TYLER, Texas (KETK) A Tyler teen will be spending the next 10 years behind bars for his involvement in an April shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Treyvon Maddox, 19, of Tyler, plead guilty Wednesday for the deadly shooting of Keyundta Devor Barrett, 20, of Tyler.

He waived his right to a trial and was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Christi Kennedy.

Back on April 20, deputies were called to a deadly and chaotic scene at 4802 Tidwell Drive in Tyler after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, they determined three victims had been shot during the gathering, and described the scene as “chaotic”.

Kentrell Marquie Miller, 21, and Ira Brown Jr., 18, both from Tyler sustained minor injuries.