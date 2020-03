SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Tyler State Park in Smith County will open Sunday after closing Friday due to a report of a potentially ill person in the park.

The reports “were not factual,” the park said on its website, but staff at the park took advantage of the closing “to clean and sanitize park facilities to ensurevisitor safety and will reopen Sunday.”

Please continue to check the state parks website and Tyler State Park’s social media pages for updates.