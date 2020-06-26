Tyler, Smith County officials ‘strongly’ urge residents to wear face coverings as COVID-19 numbers climb

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County and Tyler residents are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings in public, according to Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, and NET Health CEO George Roberts.

The three issued a joint statement Friday urging but not requiring residents to wear face coverings in public “when social distancing is not possible.”

The statement came as NET Health released new COVID-19 figures for Smith County showing the largest one-day increase in case numbers to date.

The county saw its number of confirmed cases jump by 44 to 499, with four deaths and an estimated 293 people recovered.

The full statement is below: