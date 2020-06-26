Tyler, Smith County officials ‘strongly’ urge residents to wear face coverings as COVID-19 numbers climb

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County and Tyler residents are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings in public, according to Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, and NET Health CEO George Roberts.
The three issued a joint statement Friday urging but not requiring residents to wear face coverings in public “when social distancing is not possible.”
The statement came as NET Health released new COVID-19 figures for Smith County showing the largest one-day increase in case numbers to date.
The county saw its number of confirmed cases jump by 44 to 499, with four deaths and an estimated 293 people recovered.
The full statement is below:
“Smith County, the City of Tyler and the Northeast Texas Public Health District have been working closely through the joint emergency operations center (EOC) since mid-March. These meetings are still occurring in person at least once a week with constant communication to monitor the impact of COVID-19 in our community.
“Through collaboration and a consensus for the betterment of the community, it is the recommendation of the joint EOC that residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when in public settings when social distancing is not possible.
“According to Governor Abbott’s newest executive order GA-28 that was issued on Friday, June 26, ‘Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings, but no jurisdiction can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.’ This makes enforcement of mandated mask-wearing effectively impossible at the local level.
“Ultimately, it is the individual responsibility of each person to protect themselves, their families and others in our community. Best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include handwashing for at least 20 seconds, maintaining at least six feet of distance between yourself and others in public, utilizing hand sanitizer when needed, staying home when sick and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing is not possible.”Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, and George Roberts, CEO of NET Health