Tyler shop meeting public need by selling hand soap, sanitizer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hand soap and hand sanitizer have been in short supply since the coronavirus started making itself known in East Texas.

But one Tyler shop, 903 Handmade, is serving the community by selling those very items.

And though the shop’s doors are closed, the staff is working to deliver their items directly to customers.

903 Handmade is a family run store that carries handmade products from around the country, including many local to East Texas.

In the age of COVID-19, though, they’ve seen a shift in what customers want.

“The biggest thing probably is our hand sanitizer and soaps right now,” said owner Nate Norman. “With what’s going on, the demand for that has increased substantially.”

The shop still sells its other items through online orders, but, with health officials urging everyone to wash their hands more frequently with soap and water or use sanitizer when no soap is available, 903 Handmade will likely continue to see the demand for those products increase.