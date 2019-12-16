Tyler Rock Gym to close at the end of the year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Another Tyler business is closing its doors at the end of this year.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Tyler Rock Gym is closing on December 29.

They posted saying:

“We appreciate all the support the community has given us over the last 24 months.”

They added that if you have a gift card or punch yard, you will need to use them by December 29 and they will no longer be valid.

The indoor rock climbing gym opened just two years ago.

Just last week, KETK learned that Murphey the Jeweler, located in the Times Square shopping center will be closing on Christmas Eve.