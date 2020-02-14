Tyler police investigating hit and run incident at Broadway Square Mall that injured 2

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating a hit and run incdent in the Broadway Square Mall parking lot that injured two people.

According to police, the incident occurred Tuesday. Two people, identified as Alejandra Duarte-Valle, 35 and Jose Lopez-Perez, 27, both from Longview, were walking in the parking lot of JC Penney when they were struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses who did not see the incident saw a silver sedan speeding out of the parking lot.

Duarte-Valle and Lopez-Perez were both taken to a local hospital by EMS.

As of February 14, Duarte-Valle has been released from the hospital but Lopez-Perez remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may be involved is urged to contact Detective Gardner at (903) 535-0192 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.